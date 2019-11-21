Allies can’t be taken for granted, says LJP president Chirag Paswan

Allies cannot be taken for granted, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan said on November 21, a day after his party’s Khagaria MP Mehboob Ali Kaiser voted with the Opposition at a meeting of a standing committee on information and technology.

The BJP members were keen to stall the discussion on data security and privacy, which was being held in the backdrop of the recent Pegasus malware breach on the WhatsApp application of many Indian citizens, including a couple of Opposition leaders.

The discussion was finally initiated only after the very subject of the meeting, ‘citizens’ data security and privacy’, was voted upon. Only 25 of the panel’s 31 members attended the meeting, of which 12 voted against initiating the meeting, while 12 voted in favour. The final deciding vote was cast by committee chairperson Shashi Tharoor of the Congress.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr Paswan pointed out that it took only one vote for the government to lose this battle. Mr Kaiser spoke to Mr Paswan before deciding to vote in favour of the Opposition.

“They should not take us for granted. We were more than willing to support the government had we been informed in advance and taken on board,” he said, adding further that it was paramount that the NDA came up with a coordination committee.