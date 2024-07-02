GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Alliance with Shiv Sena time-tested friendship: PM Modi

The newly elected MPs from Maharashtra congratulated Prime Minister Modi on his third consecutive term in office

Published - July 02, 2024 07:42 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
The newly elected MPs from Maharashtra met PM Modi on July 1.

The newly elected MPs from Maharashtra met PM Modi on July 1. | Photo Credit: X/@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 1 described the BJP's alliance with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra as a time-tested friendship, bound by common ideals and a shared vision for India's development.

Mr. Modi made these remarks when members of Parliament from the Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP called on him.

The newly elected MPs from Maharashtra congratulated Prime Minister Modi on his third consecutive term in office and extended best wishes for his future endeavours.

"Had a great meeting with Shiv Sena MPs. Ours is not a political alliance - it is a time-tested friendship, bound together by common ideals and a shared vision for India's development," the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

Mr. Modi said it was commendable how Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was working tirelessly for Maharashtra's progress and to fulfil the great Balasaheb Thackeray's ideals.

Assembly elections are due in Maharashtra in September-October and the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP have announced to contest the polls as a coalition.

Shiv Sena leader Shrikant Shinde said that during the meeting with the PM, development works in Maharashtra were discussed.

The delegation presented the Prime Minister with a statue of Vitthal Rakhumai.

NCP Lok Sabha member Sunil Tatkare was also present during the meeting.

Shiv Sena parliamentarians Shrikant Shinde, Shrirang Appa Barne, Dhairyasheel Mane, Naresh Mhaske, Ravindra Waikar, Sandipanrao Bhumare, Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav, and Rajya Sabha member Milind Deora were present during the meeting.

