ADVERTISEMENT

‘Alliance Air owes ₹83.38 crore to AAI’

December 11, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Alliance Air, the government-run regional airline, accounts for more than 90% of pending dues totalling ₹95 crore owed to the Airports Authority of India by various domestic and international airlines, Parliament was informed.

Alliance Air, which was earlier part of the Air India Group, but hived off before privatisation, owes the AAI, which manages over 130 airports in the country, ₹83.38 crore, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V.K. Singh told Rajya Sabha in response to a question. It was followed by Biman Bangladesh airline, which owes the airport authority a sum of ₹4.02 crore, and SpiceJet, which has dues of ₹2.13 crore.

Global majors owing money to AAI include British Airways (₹1.85 crore), Emirates (₹1.44 crore) and Qatar Airways (₹1.01 crore).  Among domestic carriers, IndiGo too owes money to AAI.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US