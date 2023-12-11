‘Alliance Air owes ₹83.38 crore to AAI’

December 11, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Alliance Air, the government-run regional airline, accounts for more than 90% of pending dues totalling ₹95 crore owed to the Airports Authority of India by various domestic and international airlines, Parliament was informed.

Alliance Air, which was earlier part of the Air India Group, but hived off before privatisation, owes the AAI, which manages over 130 airports in the country, ₹83.38 crore, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V.K. Singh told Rajya Sabha in response to a question. It was followed by Biman Bangladesh airline, which owes the airport authority a sum of ₹4.02 crore, and SpiceJet, which has dues of ₹2.13 crore.

Global majors owing money to AAI include British Airways (₹1.85 crore), Emirates (₹1.44 crore) and Qatar Airways (₹1.01 crore). Among domestic carriers, IndiGo too owes money to AAI.

