Alleging neglect from State authorities, sarpanchs threaten to tender resignation in Odisha’s Keonjhar

January 11, 2024 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST

Nineteen sarpanchs in Odisha’s Keonjhar district have threatened to tender mass resignation, claiming neglect in the implementation of developmental projects within their respective panchayats.

A majority of sarpanchs from the Telkoi block visited the district headquarters in Keonjhar to meet the sub-collector and submit their resignation letter.

Despite waiting the entire day, the sub-collector failed to appear. Govind Pradhan, Vice President of Telkoi Sarpanch Association, said, “We waited for the sub-collector for whole day but he did not turn up. We will return tomorrow [January 12] to physically hand over our resignations.”

The recent trigger for their discontent was alleged exclusion of sarpanchs from the mass outreach programme dedicated to the Shree Mandira Parikrama Prakalpa (SMPP) at Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, scheduled for January 17. The Biju Janata Dal Government is organising the ‘Arpan Rath’ to connect with households across the State in preparation for the Puri event.

“Despite the allocation of funds by the Naveen Patnaik Government for the Arpan Rath, the Telkoi block development officer has neglected us and is overseeing the proceedings. Government officers should not have a role in reaching out to the people,” the sarpanchs said.

Similalry,17 sarpanchs in Sambalpur districts have also issued similar threats of mass resignation. The State government, in its latest cabinet decision, approved the release of ₹155 crore to involve people in the Puri Jagannath event. While representatives from each panchayat will physically attend the SMPP project’s inauguration in Puri, the event will be broadcast live for those remaining in the villages.