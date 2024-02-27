GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Alleging attacks on cadres, SDF urges EC to impose President's rule in Sikkim ahead of polls

Assembly elections in Sikkim are likely to be held along with Lok Sabha polls sometime in April-May

February 27, 2024 04:36 pm | Updated February 28, 2024 04:36 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Pawan Chamling. File Special Arrangement

Pawan Chamling. File Special Arrangement

Alleging attacks on its cadres by the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, the Opposition Sikkim Democratic Front has urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to impose Central rule in the state ahead of Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.

Assembly elections in Sikkim are likely to be held along with Lok Sabha polls sometime in April-May.

In a memorandum addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner on Monday, SDF leader and former Chief Minister Pawan Chamling alleged that SKM members — supported by the State Government — are beating up SDF workers in the “most heinous of ways”.

Claiming that SDF workers were not being allowed by the ruling party to reach out to the voters ahead of elections, Mr. Chamling demanded imposition of President’s rule in the border state ahead of polls to ensure a level-playing field for all.

He also urged the poll panel to directly ask the State Administration to take stern action to ensure rule of law.

The party further demanded deployment of central forces to ensure free and fair electioneering.

Mr. Chamling said early posting of “senior observers” to validate the claims made by the SDF in the memorandum.

