Alleged ISIS operative held with IEDs in New Delhi

NEW DELHI:

22 August 2020 09:42 IST

Police refrained from sharing his name at the time writing as the investigation is underway.

Delhi Police Special Cell, on Saturday, said that a suspected ISIS operative has been arrested late Friday night after exchange of fire.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwaha confirmed the development.

Police said that on Friday night the accused was arrested with two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from the ridge road between Dhaula Kuan and Karol Bagh.

A pistol has also been recovered from his possession, police said.

