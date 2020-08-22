National

Alleged ISIS operative held with IEDs in New Delhi

Delhi Police Special Cell, on Saturday, said that a suspected ISIS operative has been arrested late Friday night after exchange of fire.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwaha confirmed the development.

Police said that on Friday night the accused was arrested with two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from the ridge road between Dhaula Kuan and Karol Bagh.

A pistol has also been recovered from his possession, police said.

Police refrained from sharing his name at the time writing as the investigation is underway.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 22, 2020 9:50:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/alleged-isis-operative-held-with-ieds-in-new-delhi/article32419182.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story