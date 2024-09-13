Alleged involvement in crime not a ground for bulldozing private property: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Thursday (September 12, 2024) said the allleged involvement of a person in a crime was not a ground for the demolition of his or her property.

A Bench headed by Justice Hrishikesh Roy said authorities could not run a bulldozer over the laws of the land.

The Bench told the government that the courts would not remain “oblivious to such demolition threats inconceivable in a nation where law is supreme”.

“Otherwise such actions may be seen as running a bulldozer over the laws of the land,” the three-judge Bench, also comprising Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and SVN Bhatti, emphasised.

The order followed an urgent plea by Javed Ali, represented by senior advocate Iqbal Syed, that his family home at Kathlal gram panchayat in Kheda district of Gujarat was under threat of demolition from the municipal authorities.

He said three generations of his family had been living in the residential house for over two decades.

Trouble came knocking on their door when an FIR was registered against a family member.

“The municipal authorities have threatened to bulldoze the petitioner’s family home,” the court quoted the lawyer’s submission.

The counsel referred to the recent decision of the Supreme Court to frame a pan-India policy to protect private property against government bulldozers.

“A country where actions of the State are governed by the rule of law, the transgression by a family member cannot invite action against other members of the family or their legally constructed residence,” Justice Roy’s Bench made it clear.

The court ordered status quo in respect of the petitioner’s property to be maintained by the authorities.

