Allegations on expiry of vaccines are false: government

‘Shelf life extended based on analysis’

The Health Ministry, on Monday, clarified that all allegations about expired vaccines being administered in India under its national COVID-19 vaccination programme are false and misleading and based on incomplete information.

A release issued the Ministry said that the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) on October 25, 2021, had — in response to Bharat Biotech International Limited’s letter — approved the extension of shelf life of Covaxin (whole virion, inactivated coronavirus vaccine) from nine months to 12 months.

It added that the shelf life of Covishield was extended by the national regulator from six months to nine months on February 22, 2021.

“The shelf life of vaccines is extended by the national regulator based on comprehensive analysis and examination of stability study data furnished by the vaccine manufacturers,” said the Ministry.