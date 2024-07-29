GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Allahabad High Court sets aside Afzal Ansari's conviction, he can continue as MP

Court also dismissed pleas by the U.P. government and Piyush Kumar Rai, Krishnanand Rai’s son, seeking enhancement of the Ghazipur MP’s sentence

Published - July 29, 2024 04:37 pm IST - Prayagraj

PTI
]Samajwadi Party Member of Parliament Afzal Ansari. File.

]Samajwadi Party Member of Parliament Afzal Ansari. File. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

The Allahabad High Court on July 29 set aside the Ghazipur court order sentencing Samajwadi Party MP Afzal Ansari to four years' imprisonment under the Gangsters Act over the murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai in 2005.

With the High Court allowing the plea against his conviction, the SP MP can now continue as a member of Parliament.

The Court also dismissed pleas by the U.P. government and Piyush Kumar Rai, Krishnanand Rai's son, seeking enhancement of the Ghazipur MP's sentence.

The High Court's judgment was passed by Justice S.K. Singh.

