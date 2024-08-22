ADVERTISEMENT

Allahabad High Court reserves order on AAP MP Sanjay Singh's bail plea in 2001 protest case

Updated - August 22, 2024 04:55 pm IST

Published - August 22, 2024 04:43 pm IST - Lucknow

Sanjay Singh and five others were convicted by a Sultanpur court on January 11, 2023, and their appeal was dismissed by the sessions court on August 6, 2024

PTI

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh addresses a press conference. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday reserved its order on a bail plea of Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh in a case registered against him over a street protest in 2001.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice K. S. Pawar reserved the order after hearing the matter.

U.P. court orders arrest of AAP MP Sanjay Singh, others for missing hearing in 2001 protest case

The court had on Wednesday (August 22, 2024) held that Sanjay Singh need not surrender before a Sultanpur court till its order on the bail plea.

Mr. Singh and five others were convicted by a Sultanpur court on January 11, 2023, and their appeal dismissed by the sessions court on August 6 this year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On August 13, a non-bailable warrant was issued against Singh, Samajwadi Party leader Anoop Sanda, and four others by the MP-MLA court in Sultanpur.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Aam Aadmi Party

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US