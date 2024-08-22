The Allahabad High Court on Thursday reserved its order on a bail plea of Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh in a case registered against him over a street protest in 2001.

Justice K. S. Pawar reserved the order after hearing the matter.

The court had on Wednesday (August 22, 2024) held that Sanjay Singh need not surrender before a Sultanpur court till its order on the bail plea.

Mr. Singh and five others were convicted by a Sultanpur court on January 11, 2023, and their appeal dismissed by the sessions court on August 6 this year.

On August 13, a non-bailable warrant was issued against Singh, Samajwadi Party leader Anoop Sanda, and four others by the MP-MLA court in Sultanpur.