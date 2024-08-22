GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Allahabad High Court reserves order on AAP MP Sanjay Singh's bail plea in 2001 protest case

Sanjay Singh and five others were convicted by a Sultanpur court on January 11, 2023, and their appeal was dismissed by the sessions court on August 6, 2024

Updated - August 22, 2024 04:55 pm IST

Published - August 22, 2024 04:43 pm IST - Lucknow

PTI
Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh addresses a press conference. File

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh addresses a press conference. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday reserved its order on a bail plea of Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh in a case registered against him over a street protest in 2001.

Justice K. S. Pawar reserved the order after hearing the matter.

U.P. court orders arrest of AAP MP Sanjay Singh, others for missing hearing in 2001 protest case

The court had on Wednesday (August 22, 2024) held that Sanjay Singh need not surrender before a Sultanpur court till its order on the bail plea.

Mr. Singh and five others were convicted by a Sultanpur court on January 11, 2023, and their appeal dismissed by the sessions court on August 6 this year.

On August 13, a non-bailable warrant was issued against Singh, Samajwadi Party leader Anoop Sanda, and four others by the MP-MLA court in Sultanpur.

