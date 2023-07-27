ADVERTISEMENT

Allahabad HC reserves till Aug 3 its order on ASI survey of Gyanvapi complex

July 27, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - Prayagraj

The Allahabad High Court also ordered the ASI to stay the survey work till then

PTI

An Aerial view shows Gyanvapi mosque, left, and Kashiviswanath temple on the banks of the river Ganges in Varanasi, India, Dec. 12, 2021. | Photo Credit: AP

The Allahabad High Court on July 27 reserved till August 3 its order on a plea against the survey of Gyanvapi mosque premises by the Archeological Survey of India.

ALSO READ
Gyanvapi mosque management moves High Court over ASI survey

The court also ordered the ASI to stay the survey work till then.

Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker heard the matter in the afternoon session and reserved his verdict till August 3.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The high court was hearing a plea against a Varanasi district court order directing the ASI to conduct a survey to determine if the Gyanvapi mosque was built upon a temple.

Explained | The Gyanvapi Mosque-Kashi Vishwanath dispute and the current case

The court heard the arguments from Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, which manages the mosque, and the Hindu side. Senior ASI officials were also present in the courtroom.

The high court on July 26 said that it would take up the matter at 3:30 p.m. on July 27, but Chief Justice Diwaker started hearing the case 15 minutes in advance and reserved its order before concluding the day's proceedings at 5 p.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US