Allahabad HC reserves till Aug 3 its order on ASI survey of Gyanvapi complex

July 27, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - Prayagraj

The Allahabad High Court on July 27 reserved till August 3 its order on a plea against the survey of Gyanvapi mosque premises by the Archeological Survey of India.

The court also ordered the ASI to stay the survey work till then.

Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker heard the matter in the afternoon session and reserved his verdict till August 3.

The high court was hearing a plea against a Varanasi district court order directing the ASI to conduct a survey to determine if the Gyanvapi mosque was built upon a temple.

The court heard the arguments from Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, which manages the mosque, and the Hindu side. Senior ASI officials were also present in the courtroom.

The high court on July 26 said that it would take up the matter at 3:30 p.m. on July 27, but Chief Justice Diwaker started hearing the case 15 minutes in advance and reserved its order before concluding the day's proceedings at 5 p.m.

