Allahabad HC notice to Azam Khan on petition by Jaya Prada challenging his election from Rampur

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday issued notice to Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan on a petition filed by BJP candidate Jaya Prada challenging his election from Rampur Lok Sabha constituency.

The election petition came before Justice S.D. Singh who issued notice to Mr. Khan and fixed the hearing for August 21. The petition has alleged that at the time of election Khan was holding the post of Chancellor which is an office of profit.

It also alleged that Mr. Khan had appealed for votes on the basis of religion.

