ADVERTISEMENT

Allahabad HC directs potency test of man accused of dowry death

Updated - October 28, 2024 09:26 pm IST - New Delhi:

He had claimed that his wife committed suicide in depression due to infertility

The Hindu Bureau

Allahabad High Court last week ordered potency test of a man accused of dowry death. File

The Allahabad High Court last week ordered potency test of a man accused of dowry death who claimed that his wife committed suicide in depression as she was not able to conceive.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bench of Justice Shekhar Yadav directed the Additional Government Counsel to conduct a potency test of the accused within 10 days and submit the report to the court.

The court was hearing the bail plea moved by the accused, Monu, who was booked in a case of dowry death filed by the Hapur police.

The wife’s family alleged that he was harassing his wife for money while the man claimed she had committed suicide under depression of not being able to have children.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Many cases come to court where people say the victim was unable to conceive a child, so she committed suicide out of depression, whereas sometimes the man himself is not in a position to conceive a child,” the Bench noted.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

India

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US