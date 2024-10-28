Allahabad HC directs potency test of man accused of dowry death

The Allahabad High Court last week ordered potency test of a man accused of dowry death who claimed that his wife committed suicide in depression as she was not able to conceive.

The Bench of Justice Shekhar Yadav directed the Additional Government Counsel to conduct a potency test of the accused within 10 days and submit the report to the court.

The court was hearing the bail plea moved by the accused, Monu, who was booked in a case of dowry death filed by the Hapur police.

The wife’s family alleged that he was harassing his wife for money while the man claimed she had committed suicide under depression of not being able to have children.

“Many cases come to court where people say the victim was unable to conceive a child, so she committed suicide out of depression, whereas sometimes the man himself is not in a position to conceive a child,” the Bench noted.