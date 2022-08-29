Allahabad HC asks Mathura court to decide plea seeking ASI survey of Idgah mosque in four months 

Devotees outside the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple, in Mathura, on Monday, August 29, 2022. The Allahabad High Court directed a Mathura court Monday to pass an order within four months on an application seeking an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey of the Krishna Janmabhoomi and the Shahi Idgah. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

The Allahabad High Court on Monday directed a Mathura court to decide on an application seeking a survey of Shahi Idgah mosque, adjacent to Krishna Janmabhoomi temple, by the Archaeological Survey of India within four months.

“Considering the facts and circumstances of the case, without expressing any opinion on the merits of the issue, the present petition stands disposed of finally with a direction to the concerned court to consider and decide application dated 13.05.2022 in accordance with law expeditiously and preferably within a period of four months from the date of receipt of certified copy of this order, but certainly after giving opportunity to the parties concerned and without granting unnecessary adjournments to either of the parties, if there is no legal impediment,” the order passed by Justice Piyush Agarwal read.

The application moved in the name of Bhagwan Shri Krishna Virajman and others also demanded the appointment of a court commissioner to supervise the survey.

ADVERTISEMENT

The plea said that within Shahi Idgah mosque, multiple signs of swastika, om and lotus were present which proved that a temple was demolished to build the existing structure.

It added that the request for a survey had been pending for long in the lower court due to multiple adjournments and delays.

Another suit is pending before the Mathura court demanding transfer of roughly 13 acres of land to Lord Krishna and the removal of the mosque. Many Hindu groups have been constantly demanding the removal of the mosque from the site and transfer of the land to the temple.