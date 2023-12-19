ADVERTISEMENT

Allahabad HC adjourns hearing in Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah mosque case

December 19, 2023 02:01 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - New Delhi

Mosque petitioners inform the court that they had filed a special leave petition on the same matter before the Supreme Court

Ishita Mishra
Ishita Mishra

The Allahabad High Court on Monday adjourned the hearing in the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah mosque dispute case. The court, on December 18, was expected to decide on the modalities and composition of the Commission that would conduct a survey of the mosque.

The Allahabad High Court had allowed a primary survey of the Idgah complex by a court-monitored three-member team of advocate commissioners in a previous hearing on December 14.

The court decided to adjourn the matter after the counsel representing the mosque side of petitioners informed the court that they had filed a special leave petition on the same matter before the Supreme Court. The case will be heard in the apex court on January 9, 2024.

The Supreme Court on December 15 had refused to stay an Allahabad High Court order allowing a primary survey of the Shahi Idgah mosque next to the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple complex.

In the plea seeking the appointment of a Commission for the inspection of the property in dispute situated at Katra Keshav Dev, Mathura, the plaintiffs claimed that there were number of signs which, according to them, established that the building in question was a Hindu temple. This included a ‘kalash’ (sacred pot) and a pinnacle on the top of the building, exemplifying a Hindu architectural style and not present on any Islamic structure. Also, a pillar located above the main gate of the property had a lotus-shaped top, a “classic characteristic” of Hindu temples, the plaintiffs said.

