All-women bench to hear matters in SC

December 01, 2022 12:36 pm | Updated 12:37 pm IST - New Delhi

This is the third occasion in the history of the apex court that an all-women bench has been constituted

PTI

A view of the Supreme Court of India. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud has constituted an all-women bench comprising Justices Hima Kohli and Bela M. Trivedi to hear transfer petitions involving matrimonial disputes and bail matters on Thursday.

This is the third occasion in the history of the apex court that an all-women bench has been constituted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two-judge bench is currently sitting in Court number 11 of the top court.

The bench has 32 matters listed before it, starting with 10 transfer petitions involving matrimonial disputes and followed by 10 bail matters.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The first all-women bench was set up in 2013 when a bench of Justices Gyan Sudha Misra and Ranjana Prakash Desai was constituted followed by a bench of Justices R. Banumathi and Indira Banerjee in 2018.

There are three women judges in the top court at present including Justice Kohli, B.V. Nagarathna, and Justice Trivedi.

Justice Nagarathna is also set to become first woman Chief Justice in 2027.

The apex court currently has a strength of 27 judges including the CJI, against a sanctioned strength of 34.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US