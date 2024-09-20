All three wings of Constitution expected to show mutual respect for each other's functioning: Supreme Court

It is expected that all three wings of the Constitution show mutual respect for each other's functioning as "unwarranted comments" bring friction unnecessarily, the Supreme Court said on Friday (September 20, 2024).

Observing that a fair criticism of judgments is always welcome but one should not "transgress the limits", a bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan said one should be careful enough while making comments about orders passed by courts.

The court's observations came while dealing with the issue pertaining to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's comments on the top court granting bail to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha in cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise scam.

The Bench, while taking note that Mr. Reddy has tendered an apology before the court, said it does not wish to proceed further on the issue.

"Though we do not wish to proceed further in the matter, we may only put on caution all the constitutional functionaries -- the legislature, the executive and the judiciary -- to discharge their constitutional duties in the spheres earmarked for them by the Constitution," the Bench said.

"It is expected that all the three wings of the Constitution show mutual respect for the functioning of each other," it said, adding, "Such unwarranted comments unnecessarily bring about a friction."

The issue pertaining to Mr. Reddy's comments had cropped up before the apex court, which was hearing a plea seeking a transfer of the trial in the 2015 cash-for-votes case from Telangana to Bhopal. Mr. Reddy is one of the accused in the case.

The court refused to transfer the trial from Telangana to Bhopal on Friday (September 20, 2024) and directed Mr. Reddy not to interfere in any manner with the prosecution's functioning in the proceedings in the case.

Hearing the matter on August 29, the top court had voiced strong displeasure over Mr. Reddy's comments on the bail granted to Ms. Kavitha in cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Irked by the Congress leader's remarks on a "deal" between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the BRS for securing bail for Ms. Kavitha, the court had said such statements might create apprehensions in the minds of people.

On August 30, the Telangana Chief Minister had claimed his remarks were taken out of context and expressed "unconditional regret".