All shades of secular, democratic, patriotic opinion must unit: CPI confirms participation in last leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra 

January 17, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - New Delhi

Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D. Raja in a letter to the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday confirmed his party’s participation in the closing event of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar. The yatra began on September 7, 2022, from Kanyakumari and traversing more than 3,500 km, it will conclude in Srinagar on January 30.

Mr. Raja and CPI’s Rajya Sabha member Binoy Viswam will be present in Srinagar. The Congress has extended invitations to many Opposition parties for the event. “We have fought the British Raj unitedly; it is time we all come together and defeat the RSS-BJP unitedly,” Mr. Raja wrote.

In the last eight years, he said, “we are all witness to the unprecedented assault our democracy is facing at the hands of the RSS- BJP”. Values of equality, liberty, fraternity, justice, secularism and socialism enshrined in the Preamble of our Constitution form the bedrock on which our democratic republic stands, he added. “The RSS-BJP stands opposite to the idea of India as envisioned by generations of freedom fighters,” Mr. Raja said.

He further underlined that the country is currently reeling under unemployment, inflation and inequality with the government overseeing the concentration of wealth and resources with a few.

“The call of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, as you mentioned in your letter, is harmony and equality. The call to unite against hatred and violence is a welcome one. It is imperative that all shades of secular, democratic and patriotic opinion must unite to reclaim the republic, protect Constitutional values and fight for the inclusive India (that) Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh dreamt of,” the CPI leader added.

