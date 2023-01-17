ADVERTISEMENT

All shades of secular, democratic, patriotic opinion must unit: CPI confirms participation in last leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra 

January 17, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - New Delhi

After the Congress invited the Opposition parties to join the yatra, Raja and Binoy Viswam will participate in the Srinagar leg of the yatra on January 30

The Hindu Bureau

CPI national general secretary D. Raja. File | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D. Raja in a letter to the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday confirmed his party’s participation in the closing event of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar. The yatra began on September 7, 2022, from Kanyakumari and traversing more than 3,500 km, it will conclude in Srinagar on January 30. 

Mr. Raja and CPI’s Rajya Sabha member Binoy Viswam will be present in Srinagar. The Congress has extended invitations to many Opposition parties for the event. “We have fought the British Raj unitedly; it is time we all come together and defeat the RSS-BJP unitedly,” Mr. Raja wrote. 

In the last eight years, he said, “we are all witness to the unprecedented assault our democracy is facing at the hands of the RSS- BJP”. Values of equality, liberty, fraternity, justice, secularism and socialism enshrined in the Preamble of our Constitution form the bedrock on which our democratic republic stands, he added. “The RSS-BJP stands opposite to the idea of India as envisioned by generations of freedom fighters,” Mr. Raja said.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He further underlined that the country is currently reeling under unemployment, inflation and inequality with the government overseeing the concentration of wealth and resources with a few. 

“The call of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, as you mentioned in your letter, is harmony and equality. The call to unite against hatred and violence is a welcome one. It is imperative that all shades of secular, democratic and patriotic opinion must unite to reclaim the republic, protect Constitutional values and fight for the inclusive India (that) Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh dreamt of,” the CPI leader added. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Bharat Jodo Yatra

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US