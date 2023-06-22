All set for Opposition meeting in Patna on June 23

June 22, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Patna:

On the eve of opposition meeting in Patna, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on June 22 praised Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad saying that he is a strong leader and can still fight well against the BJP. In the run-up to the Lok Sabha election, the opposition meeting has been called for June 23 to stop the juggernaut of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ms. Banerjee reached Patna one day in advance and directly went to 5, Deshratna Marg, the official residence of Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, where she got a warm welcome from former Chief Minister of Bihar, Rabri Devi. Ms. Banerjee touched the feet of Mr. Lalu Prasad and Ms. Devi welcomed her with a bouquet.

“I respect Lalu ji a lot and I am very happy to meet Lalu ji, Rabri Devi ji and Tejashwi Yadav. Lalu ji is a very senior leader of the country. The poor man was in jail for many days, he was in the hospital as well. His health was not good and we were very sad. Today I am very happy to see him and after talking to Lalu ji, I felt that he is still very strong and can fight well against the BJP,” Ms. Banerjee said.

She further stressed that she has a very good relations with Lalu and shared a small memory as well about him.

“You know, once Lalu ji was giving a speech in the Parliament. I was also an MP and he was speaking about the increase in the price of potato and onion. Then, I asked what is the price of Rabri ji? Then he said that her price is very high.”

Asked about the opposition meeting, Ms. Banerjee said the opposition parties had come to fight together, just like a collective family.

Replying to a question on contesting elections with the Congress and the CPI(M), Ms. Banerjee said, “Let’s see what happens in the meeting tomorrow [June 23], after that we will talk. The policy which would prepare will be acceptable to all. The Opposition should have a common candidate.”

She did not comment on the condition of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said it would be discussed in the meeting.

Pat for Bihar

She praised Bihar and said she wanted to thank the people of the State and felt very happy after coming here. Ms. Banerjee said Nalanda was in Bihar and she loved the sweets of the State.

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti was the first to reach Patna in the morning. Later in the evening, Mr. Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann reached Patna, apart from CPI (ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, CPI general secretary D. Raja and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is likely to reach Patna by 8.30 p.m.

The other leaders who will reach Patna on June 23 include Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and party leader Rahul Gandhi; Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav; Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren; former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray; NCP chief Sharad Pawar and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah.

“A gathering of thugs”

Meanwhile, the BJP has started making vehement attacks through posters in the State capital, calling it a “gathering of thugs”. Former Deputy Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi too slammed the opposition leaders coming to Bihar.

“The one who imposed Emergency in the country and put Jayaprakash Narayan in jail, murderer of democracy, curbed the freedom of the press are coming to Bihar and crying out for democracy. Democracy is not in danger; the family members of the opposition parties are in danger. They are engaged in saving the politics of their respective families. Except for three-four parties, all the remaining parties are family parties. The opposition has been uniting against the corruption of the ruling party, but for the first time the ruling party is fighting against the corruption of the opposition,” Mr. Modi said.

The opposition meeting would be held at the official residence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar 1, Aney Marg, starting from 11 a.m. All the opposition leaders are staying in the State guest house.

