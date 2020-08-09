National

All set for capping blowout: Oil India Limited

PSU major Oil India Limited on Saturday said that preparations have been made for capping the blowout in its well at Baghjan in Assam. The well head and its plinth have been made ready for the fire control operation, a release by OIL said.

The rig-up load testing of the complete wagon is planned for Saturday and treatment of well killing fluid is underway, it said.

Well number five at Baghjan has been spewing gas uncontrollably for the last 66 days since May 27. It caught fire on June 9, killing two of OIL’s firefighters at the site, besides injuring three foreign experts.

