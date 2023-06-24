ADVERTISEMENT

Government holds all-party meet on Manipur

June 24, 2023 03:31 pm | Updated 03:31 pm IST - New Delhi

Nearly 120 people lost their lives and over 3,000 have been injured ever since the ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3.

PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives for the all-party meeting to discuss Manipur situation, in New Delhi on June 24, 2023.  | Photo Credit: Vijaita Singh

An all-party meeting, convened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, began in New Delhi on June 24 to discuss the prevailing situation in Manipur.

President’s Rule ‘last option’ in Manipur, government to wait and watch 

Leaders of different political parties, including the BJP, Congress, Trinamool Congress, Left parties and others, are taking part in the meeting.

Violent clashes broke out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Mr. Shah had visited the state for four days last month and met a cross section of people in his efforts to bring back peace in the northeastern state.

Opposition parties have been criticising the government for its handling of the situation as violence has not stopped even after 50 days.

