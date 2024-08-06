The Central government will hold an all party meet on August 6 to brief the Opposition leaders on the situation in Bangladesh.

The meeting will be held at Parliament House at around 10 a.m.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju are expected to be present in the meeting.

Both Leaders of Opposition (Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha), Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge will attend the government’s all party meet on Bangladesh.

The neighbouring country has plunged into uncertainty after extraordinary street protest over job quota forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to quit and flee.

She has arrived in India on her way to London, diplomatic sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on the issue on August 5.

(With PTI inputs)

