Centre to hold all party meeting on Bangladesh situation

Updated - August 06, 2024 10:25 am IST

Published - August 06, 2024 10:08 am IST

The neighbouring country has plunged into uncertainty after extraordinary street protest over job quota forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to quit and flee

The Hindu Bureau

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are expected to attend an all party meeting on the Bangldesh situation | Photo Credit: PTI

The Central government will hold an all party meet on August 6 to brief the Opposition leaders on the situation in Bangladesh.

The meeting will be held at Parliament House at around 10 a.m.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju are expected to be present in the meeting.

Both Leaders of Opposition (Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha), Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge will attend the government’s all party meet on Bangladesh.

The neighbouring country has plunged into uncertainty after extraordinary street protest over job quota forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to quit and flee.

She has arrived in India on her way to London, diplomatic sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on the issue on August 5.

(With PTI inputs)

