All-party meet on Dec. 4 to discuss COVID-19

Senior govt sources say floor leaders of all political parties in Parliament have been invited

The government has called an all-party meeting on December 4 to discuss the the COVID-19 situation.

Senior sources in the government confirmed that floor leaders of all political parties in Parliament have been invited for this meeting by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

The meeting, to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be held via videoconference on Friday morning. Senior members of the Cabinet, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan are expected to be present at the meeting.

While the monsoon session of Parliament was held earlier in the year, there has been talk of merging the winter and budget sessions looking at the winter surge of the pandemic.

Mr. Modi is also expected to brief party leaders on his meetings with officials of the six vaccine development and manufacturing facilities that he had reviewed over this week.

This is the second all-party meet being called by the government on the pandemic so far.