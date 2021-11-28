National

All-party meet convened by govt; Opposition demands discussion on Pegasus row, price rise

A view of Parliament House in New Delhi. File   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

An all-party meeting convened by the government ahead of the winter session of Parliament started on November 28 with most Opposition parties demanding a discussion on the Pegasus snooping row, price rise and unemployment.

Also read: Congress demands condolence resolution for farmers who died

Sources aware of the deliberations at the meet said Opposition leaders also raised the issue of extended jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) in some States, including West Bengal.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders Sudip Bandopadhyay and Derek O’Brien are learnt to have raised the issue of bringing laws on minimum support price (MSP) and disinvestment of profitable public sector units (PSUs).

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), however, walked out of the meeting, claiming it was not allowed to speak.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh said he walked out as he was not allowed to raise issues related to farmers, especially on a law on MSP.

Also read: TDP to raise three capitals, SCS issues in Parliament winter session

The prominent Opposition leaders present at the customary session-eve meet included Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Anand Sharma from the Congress, T.R. Baalu and Tiruchi Siva from the DMK, Sharad Pawar from the NCP, Vinayak Raut from the Shiv Sena, Ramgopal Yadav from the Samajwadi Party, Satish Mishra from the BSP, Prasanna Acharya from the BJD and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah.

The winter session of Parliament will begin on November 29 and conclude on December 23.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Parliament proceedings
Related Articles

MVA Govt. completes two years, CM Uddhav Thackeray says it turned ‘COVID-19 crisis into opportunity’

Ramesh Jarkiholi will never betray BJP: Eshwarappa

Punjab Assembly election | Channi wants ‘wipeout’ of AAP, SAD in upcoming polls

Suspected Norovirus infection for 52 students in St. Mary’s College, Thrissur

Rani Kamalapati was married to Muslim man, BJP renamed railway station after her to mislead people: Congress MP

Around 70% of MoUs inked at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit get fructified: Chief Secretary

Three detained in Jharkhand for 'attacking' Kashmiri traders, 'forcing' them to chant Jai Shri Ram

TMC claims hollow, civic poll results proved people of Tripura have faith in BJP: Dilip Ghosh

Pre-poll violence: Gunmen fire at house of likely candidate’s brother in Manipur

NGT slaps ₹2 crore fine on company for changing course of a natural water channel in Odisha

Winter Session of Parliament to begin on stormy note on November 29

Munawar Faruqui hints at quitting stand-up comedy after Bengaluru police deny permission for his show

Active COVID-19 cases in India decline to 1,05,691, lowest in 543 days: Health Ministry

Mann Ki Baat | PM Modi hails India’s start-up culture

Trinamool likely to skip Opposition meet convened by Mallikarjun Kharge on November 29

18 killed in road accident in West Bengal

Counting begins for Tripura civic polls

Manipur teachers to protest from November 29 against non-implementation of UGC pay scale

If Hindus want to remain Hindus then Bharat should be made 'akhand': RSS chief

MSRTC suspends another 3,010 striking employees; over 18,000 join duty
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 28, 2021 2:43:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/all-party-meet-convened-by-govt-opposition-demands-discussion-on-pegasus-row-price-rise/article37734125.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY