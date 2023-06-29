All panchayats to be declared UPI-enabled on August 15: Centre

June 29, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - NEW DELHI

All panchayats across the country will mandatorily use digital payments for development work and revenue collection this Independence Day onwards, and be declared UPI-enabled, a letter issued by the Panchayati Raj Ministry said.

States should "announce and inaugurate" the UPI-compliant panchayats in the presence of prominent dignitaries like Chief Ministers, MPs, and MLAs, the Ministry said in the letter to States and Union Territories.

Secretary, Panchayati Raj Ministry, Sunil Kumar said almost 98% panchayats had already started using UPI-based payments.

Also read: Data | India’s shift from cheques to online money transfers faster than Singapore, US and Canada

"Payments worth almost ₹1.5 lakh crore have been made through the Public Financial Management System (PMFS). Payments to panchayats will now be made digitally. Payments in cheques and cash have almost been stopped," Mr. Kumar said.

"It has almost universal coverage now. We have already covered almost 98% of panchayats," he said.

Panchayats have also been asked to hold meetings with service providers and vendors on June 30. A list with details of contact persons from UPI platforms GPay, PhonePay, PayTm, BHIM, Mobikwik, WhatsApp Pay, Amazon Pay and Bharat Pe has been shared by the Ministry.

By July 15, panchayats have to choose appropriate service providers, and finalise vendors by July 30, as per guidelines by the Ministry.

Centralised dashboard

Panchayats have also been asked to choose a single vendor which covers the whole area so as to allow economies of scale. It has also been recommended to create a centralised dashboard for monitoring transactions in real time.

Training camps will be held at district and block level for officials. Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Kapil Moreshwar Patil said enabling digital transactions would help in checking corruption.

"Most panchayats are now using digital payments. It will help in checking corruption. From planning to payment, everything is happening digitally," Mr. Patil said.

According to government data, 806.3 crore transactions worth ₹12.98 lakh crore were made through BHIM in January 2023 alone. Contribution of rural and peri-urban areas in digital transactions is around 50%.

Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) are making digital payments through PFMS-eGram Swaraj interface, and over 90% of PRIs have been audited online, according to the Ministry.

