Issues of all northeast rebel groups will be settled by 2024: Amit Shah

GUWAHATI

27 September 2020 19:44 IST

Hundreds of extremists laid down arms after agreements with eight groups, he says

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the Centre would settle by 2024 the issues of the north-eastern extremist groups that have remained out of the peace process.

“Several peace initiatives in the northeast were taken in the past six years under [Narendra] Modiji’s government. Hundreds of extremists laid down arms after agreements with eight groups,” Mr. Shah said during a virtual conference on “Destination North East-2020”, a four-day event for highlighting the region’s potential in eco-tourism, culture, heritage and business.

“The issues of the remaining groups will be settled by 2024 by taking along the Chief Ministers of the region,” he added.

Mr. Shah underscored the positives during the six years under the BJP-headed National Democratic Alliance. These include an end to highway blockades in Manipur, the India-Bangladesh land-swap agreement and resolving of the issues of the Bodos in Assam and the displaced Brus of Mizoram.

He also said peace replaced shutdowns and violence after Mr. Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014.

Mr. Shah said the Centre’s focus on developing the region was evident from the 250% increase in the allocation of funds by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region compared to the tenure of the Congress.