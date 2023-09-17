September 17, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - New Delhi

All members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been called for a group photograph on Tuesday morning, according to an official bulletin.

Parliamentary proceedings will move to the new Parliament building later on September 19.

According to the bulletin issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, all MPs have been called for a group photograph at 9.30 am on September 19.

MPs were also being issued new identity cards to enter the new Parliament building.

A five-day session of Parliament will begin on September 18.

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on September 17 hoisted the national flag at the new Parliament building here.

Flanked by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, he hoisted the flag atop the "Gaja Dwar" of the new Parliament building.