HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

All members of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha called for group photo on September 19

MPs were also being issued new identity cards to enter the new Parliament building.

September 17, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Flag being hoisted at the Gaja Dwar at the New Parliament Building, in New Delhi, on September 17, 2023.

Flag being hoisted at the Gaja Dwar at the New Parliament Building, in New Delhi, on September 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

All members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been called for a group photograph on Tuesday morning, according to an official bulletin.

Parliamentary proceedings will move to the new Parliament building later on September 19.

According to the bulletin issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, all MPs have been called for a group photograph at 9.30 am on September 19.

MPs were also being issued new identity cards to enter the new Parliament building.

A five-day session of Parliament will begin on September 18.

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on September 17 hoisted the national flag at the new Parliament building here.

Flanked by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, he hoisted the flag atop the "Gaja Dwar" of the new Parliament building.

Related Topics

Parliament proceedings / parliament

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.