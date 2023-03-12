ADVERTISEMENT

All members enjoy unhindered right to express their views in Parliament, says Om Birla

March 12, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - New Delhi

The Lok Sabha Speaker was addressing the 14th Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union.

The Hindu Bureau

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. File | Photo Credit: ANI

All members enjoy “unhindered right” to express their views in Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said during his address at the 14th Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union.

Speaking on the topic of “promoting peaceful co-existence and inclusive societies: fight against intolerance” Mr. Birla, according to a press note released by the Lok Sabha secretariat, said, “In India we have a robust participatory democracy and a vibrant multiparty system where hopes and aspirations of the citizens find expression through the elected representatives. All members enjoy the freedom to express their views and thoughts in Lok Sabha”. His comments have to be seen in the backdrop of the Congress attack on him, for expunging 18-portions of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s speech delivered on February 6. Mr. Gandhi in his speeches across the country has said that he is not allowed to speak in Lok Sabha and that his microphone is muted on multiple occasions.

The global issues, Mr. Birla said, should be resolved peacefully through dialogue. “Parliament of India has always held extensive and meaningful debate and deliberations on contemporary global challenges such as climate change, gender inequality, sustainable development and COVID-19 pandemic.”

Elaborating further in this context he stressed the need for reform in the United Nations Security Council which could not be delayed any further. India, Mr. Birla underlined, was ready to fulfil its global obligations highlighting the country’s role in articulating the Global Climate Action Plan.

