All member states of UN can now join International Solar Alliance: India

New Delhi

15 January 2021 19:51 IST

India on Friday said all member states of the United Nations, including those lying beyond the tropics, can now join the International Solar Alliance (ISA) with an amendment to its framework agreement coming into effect recently.

In pursuance of the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for achieving the universalisation of the membership of the International Solar Alliance beyond the tropics, the first general assembly of the ISA, held on October 3, 2018, adopted the amendment to its framework agreement to expand the scope of membership to all member states of the United Nations.

After the necessary ratifications/approvals/acceptances were obtained from the requisite number of ISA member countries as mandated by the framework agreement, the amendment has entered into force on January 8, 2021, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

The coming into force of the amendment of the ISA framework agreement allows all the member states of the United Nations to join the grouping, including those lying beyond the tropics, it said.

The International Solar Alliance was launched jointly by the Indian Prime Minister and the French President during the 2015 United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP21, in Paris.

It aims to contribute to the implementation of the Paris Climate Agreement through rapid and massive deployment of solar energy, the MEA said.

As on January 15 this year, 89 countries have signed the framework agreement of the ISA and of these, 72 have deposited their instruments of ratification, it said.

The ISA aims to bring together countries to provide a collective response to the main common obstacles to the massive deployment of solar energy in terms of technology, finance and capacity.

The objective of the ISA is to mobilise member countries, seek commitments from international organisations and mobilise private sector, to support rural and decentralised applications, access to affordable finance, island and village solar mini grids, rooftop installations, and solar e-mobility technologies.