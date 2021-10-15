All issues have been sorted, says Sidhu; to continue as Punjab Congress chief

New Delhi

15 October 2021 22:27 IST

Harish Rawat claimed that Mr. Sidhu assured Mr. Gandhi about withdrawing his resignation.

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday claimed that “all the issues have been sorted out” after a meeting with former party chief Rahul Gandhi at the latter’s residence.

All India Congress Committee’s (AICC) Punjab in-charge, Harish Rawat, who was also present in the meeting, claimed that Mr. Sidhu has assured Mr. Gandhi about withdrawing his resignation.

“He [Mr. Sidhu] shared his concerns with Rahul Gandhi. We have told him that his concerns will be taken care of. He assured Rahul Gandhi that he has withdrawn his resignation and he will resume his duties as the PCC president,” Mr. Rawat told reporters.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Sidhu, though, somewhat remained ambivalent.

“Whatever concerns I had, I have shared with Rahul ji and everything is sorted out,” Mr. Sidhu told reporters after his meeting. Asked if he would continue in his post as PPCC chief, he said, “Whatever I am doing is in front of you”.

Subsequently, sharing a video of his interaction with reporters, he tweeted, “I have shared my concerns with @RahulGandhi Ji, was assured they will be sorted out”.

This was the first meeting between Mr. Gandhi and Mr. Sidhu after the Punjab Congress chief sprang a surprise on September 28 by posting his resignation on Twitter to protest against certain government appointments by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

On Thursday, Mr. Rawat, Mr. Sidhu and Congress general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal, had an hour-long meeting, following which Mr. Sidhu had said he had full faith in the leadership of the Gandhis.

“I have conveyed the concerns I had regarding Punjab and Punjab Congress to the high command. I have full faith in the Congress president, Priyanka ji and Rahul ji. I am sure whatever decision they take, it will be in favour of Punjab and State Congress. I have always considered them to be topmost and will always follow their orders,” Mr. Sidhu had said on Thursday after meeting Mr. Venugopal and Mr. Rawat.