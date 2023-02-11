All institutions, including judiciary, have been subjugated to the ruling party: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

February 11, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said on Friday that there was a time when Emergency was seen as one of the darkest periods of Indian democracy but even then, the “judiciary had the guts to unseat the Prime Minister” of the time but “today it cannot unseat even an MLA of the ruling party”.

Ms. Mufti, the chief of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said in an interview to The Hindu that all institutions, including the media, were subjugated to the ruling party.

“What did the farmers get from the judiciary? They did not get any relief. But we must struggle and strive. Whatever is possible,” Ms. Mufti said, when asked about a bunch of petitions that challenged the removal of special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution that are still pending in the Supreme Court. She was referring to the farmers’ agitation of 2020-2021 that led the government to scrap three farm laws.

She said a “very high cost” was being paid to make things look normal. “Numbers (militancy incidents) may be going down, but is the sentiment going down? Those people who stood for India, they have not only discredited them, but have thrown them to the wolves. The same Constitution that gave us the national flag, also gave us another flag, the State flag, and with pride we held both flags, one they have snatched unconstitutionally from us,” she said.

Hitting out at the J&K administration for the ongoing drive against the alleged encroachers of ‘State’ land, the PDP leader said that elsewhere, in Mumbai and Delhi, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) government was regularising slums. In a meeting with J&K leaders in 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about “ Dilli ki doori kam honi chahiye aur dil ki doori bhi” (the distance from Delhi — the seat of power — and the distance between hearts should both be removed), but instead bulldozers have reached the homes of people, Ms. Mufti said.

‘Disastrous drive’

“It is a disastrous drive, you are treating the whole population of J&K, especially the majority community, as encroachers on their own land. You are not respecting any laws which were there before 2019, according to which people had taken over this land... It is a reversal of land to the tiller policy; J&K was the first State to adopt those reforms,” she said, adding “First they took our jobs, then they took our land, minerals, the only thing left with us was our homes.”

She said no notices were being served before demolishing the homes. “In a place like Srinagar, you may have 10 or 20 or 30 people who have encroached land, it cannot be that the number runs into thousands. According to one list, even the Raj Bhavan, BB Cantonment, they have not spared even our shrines -- Syed Sahab, Shankaracharya, all are encroached land. Instead of trying to heal the wounds of Kashmiris, they are inflicting more pain by making them homeless. Kashmir is the only place in India where people do not sleep in the open. Everybody has some piece of land. The logic seems to be to deprive people of everything, bring them to their knees, make them beggars in their own place,” the PDP chief said. She claimed that attempts were being made to change the demography and facilitate influx of outsiders.

On being asked about the lack of street protests in the Kashmir Valley after August 2019 when Article 370 was blunted, Ms. Mufti said, “Who is going to protest? You are not able to speak normally within the four walls of the house because of surveillance, anybody who even utters a word is taken to the police station and threatened that if you don’t behave yourself you are going to be sent to some jail outside J&K. If someone is coughing, you put a tape around their mouth and then say he is not coughing at all.”

She asked why the Kashmiri Pandits were protesting in Jammu if the situation was normal. “Why have the Pandits been forced to leave the Valley after 30 years? There are many families who stayed here during the worst period. Why are there raids by the ED and the NIA every day... every police chief has an agency of his own to terrorise people,” she said.

She said that the Jamaat-e-Islami, that was banned by the government and had its properties attached, was giving quality education at an affordable cost to many.

“You can jail a person, not his ideology. They were running schools where they would give quality education, not only Islamic education but general education,” she said.

She claimed the BJP was playing a trick to avoid any resolution of the Kashmir issue.

“People will participate in elections because they are fed up. There is no accountability, no one to listen to them, who do they go to? Whenever there in an incident, the administration doesn’t go there. BJP people reach first and then they get things done through the administration. Even in this anti-encroachment drive, they are approaching poor people to align with them, the rich are being asked for money and the poor are being asked for votes,” she said.

Support for Ladakh’s civil society groups

On being asked about the February 15 protest by Ladakh’s civil society groups in Delhi to demand constitutional safeguards, Ms. Mufti said, “Our support is always with them, they want to protect their culture, identity.”

She said that she often took up the cause of political prisoners lodged in prisons outside J&K, but the local press feared reporting her statements.

“Local newspapers are not given any advertisements; if somebody writes anything, they are taken to the police station, nobody reports,” she said.