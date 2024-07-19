All Indian nationals safe, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar himself monitoring situation: MEA on Bangladesh protests

All Indian nationals in Bangladesh are safe and New Delhi is in touch with officials there while closely monitoring the situation, the Ministry of External Affairs said in the wake of ongoing violent protests in the neighbouring country.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it has issued an advisory for the Indian nationals and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is himself monitoring the situation.

"As you are aware, there are protests which are happening in Bangladesh. We have around 8500 students and somewhere around 15,000 Indian nationals resident in the country," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in the weekly press briefing on July 19.

He further said that MEA will keep giving regular updates on the situation. It also urged the family members of Indian nationals there to be in touch with the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh.

"We have issued a travel advisory for people to be in touch with the High Commission and for us to render any assistance that they may need. The External Affairs Minister himself is monitoring the situation. The High Commission will be giving regular updates on the situation there. We will also be giving regular updates and we urge all family members of Indian nationals who reside in Bangladesh to be in touch. We remain committed to provide all possible assistance to our nationals," Mr. Jaiswal said.

"All Indian nationals are safe there...we have a large student community, around 8500 students, many are pursuing medical education. They are safe and sound, they are in touch with the Indian High Commission, to our Assistant High Commissioner as well," the MEA spokesperson added.

This comes as protests in Bangladesh intensified against the 'controversial' quota system in the government jobs. Several protestors have been killed and hundreds injured in the unrest.

The authorities have even imposed restrictions on internet, mobile services and gathering.

Earlier in the day, MEA issued an advisory directing Indian nationals in Bangladesh to avoid local travels amid protests. The advisory stated that the High Commission and Assistant High Commissions will be available on helpline numbers for any assistance required by Indian nationals and also advised them to minimise their movement outside their living premises.

In New Delhi, security was heightened outside the Bangladesh High Commission as a precautionary measure, in anticipation of any protest outside the Commission amid the ongoing anti-quota protests in Bangladesh.

Several police personnel were seen outside the Bangladesh High Commission Office on July 19 morning.

