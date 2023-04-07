All India Sufi Council condemns vandalisation of Hindu temple in Canada

April 07, 2023 01:41 am | Updated 01:41 am IST - Jaipur

Syed Naseeruddin Chishti, the chairman of the All India Sufi Sajjadanshin Council, on Thursday condemned the vandalisation of a prominent Hindu temple in Canada and demanded strict action against the perpetrators of the crime.

“It is highly condemnable and shameful that this kind of uncivilised incidents are happening in the so-called most civilised and advanced countries of the world.

“We, the people of India, are with our government in demanding a strong action against the perpetrators of this crime,” the successor of the spiritual head of Ajmer Dargah said.

The temple in Canada's Ontario province was vandalised by unknown people with "anti-Hindu and anti-India graffiti", in what was described by police as a "hate-motivated incident." In a statement, the police in Ontario's Windsor city said on Wednesday that it had launched an investigation into the incident and looking for two suspects.

The High Commission of India in Ottawa, Canada has strongly condemned the act of vandalism.