ADVERTISEMENT

All India Sufi Council condemns vandalisation of Hindu temple in Canada

April 07, 2023 01:41 am | Updated 01:41 am IST - Jaipur

PTI

Syed Naseeruddin Chishti, the chairman of the All India Sufi Sajjadanshin Council, on Thursday condemned the vandalisation of a prominent Hindu temple in Canada and demanded strict action against the perpetrators of the crime. 

“It is highly condemnable and shameful that this kind of uncivilised incidents are happening in the so-called most civilised and advanced countries of the world.

“We, the people of India, are with our government in demanding a strong action against the perpetrators of this crime,” the successor of the spiritual head of Ajmer Dargah said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The temple in Canada's Ontario province was vandalised by unknown people with "anti-Hindu and anti-India graffiti", in what was described by police as a "hate-motivated incident." In a statement, the police in Ontario's Windsor city said on Wednesday that it had launched an investigation into the incident and looking for two suspects.

The High Commission of India in Ottawa, Canada has strongly condemned the act of vandalism.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US