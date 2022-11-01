All India Muslim Personal Law Board opposes Uniform Civil Code

The personal laws of various religious groups enjoy legal protection: Khalid Saifullah Rehmani, general secretary, AIMPLB

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has criticised the move by the governments of Uttarakhand and Gujarat to set up committees on a Uniform Civil Code, calling it “unacceptable”. “The move of Uttarakhand and later Gujarat Government is unacceptable not just to Muslims but all minorities besides millions of Scheduled Tribes,” Khalid Saifullah Rehmani, general secretary, AIMPLB, said.

His response came following the government’s move to invite all stakeholders to send in their suggestions for a Uniform Civil Code. A Parliamentary Standing Committee headed by BJP leader Sushil Modi is examining the issue.

“The Constitution gives us the right to practice and propagate any religion. The personal laws of various religious groups enjoy legal protection. It doesn’t need reiteration that personal laws are the soul of the Constitution. The framers of the Constitution, keeping in mind the religious and cultural structure of the country, introduced this Article. It is necessary for the unity and stability of the nation,” Mr. Rehmani said.

The move sought to deprive minorities of their identity, he alleged. “Even before the British came here, various social denominations lived according to their respective social and religious norms. The British maintained that tradition. After Independence too, the law of the country respected the personal laws of communities. Nobody faced any problem due to this, “ Mr Rehmani said, adding, “If the people had preferred a Uniform Civil Code then the Special Marriage Act would have been the most popular law of the country. But that is not the case.” The Special Marriage Act permits people to marry across barriers of caste or religion through a civil pact, but most marriages continue to be solemnised according to ones religion’s rituals and customs, Mr. Rehmani pointed out.

“Even today, all Indians, including Muslims, enjoy the freedom to marry under a secular law if they do not want to solemnise a nikaah (marriage) according to the Quran. Under such circumstances, Muslim personal law cannot be imposed on them,” he claimed.

“Many people refer to Article 44 when talking of a Uniform Civil Code. But it is not binding. It is not justiciable,“ Mr. Rehmani said.

The AIMPLB’s opposition to the Uniform Civil Code comes on the heels of Indian Union Women’s League (IUWL) writing to the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice, constituted to review personal laws in the country, that no changes be made to the Muslim personal law that will be in conflict with Islamic law. In a memorandum to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, the IUWL said: “Muslim personal law was enacted and maintained to enable Muslims to follow the Holy Quran. Personal laws were enacted in compliance with the Indian Constitution for a certain class or group of people based on religion, faith, and belief.”