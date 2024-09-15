ADVERTISEMENT

All India Mahila Congress has been a fearless voice for justice, says Rahul Gandhi 

Published - September 15, 2024 12:25 pm IST - New Delhi

On the 40th anniversary of the All India Mahila Congress, Rahul Gandhi congratulated its leaders and members for launching nationwide online membership

The Hindu Bureau

Rahul Gandhi hailed the All India Mahila Congress (AIMC) as “a fearless voice for justice”. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday (September 15, 2024) hailed the All India Mahila Congress (AIMC) as “a fearless voice for justice” and congratulated it for launching the nationwide online membership drive on its 40th anniversary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lauding the AIMC, which was constituted during the 1984 Bangalore Convention of the Congress party, Mr. Gandhi said, “Over the last four decades, the AIMC has been a fearless voice for justice and has firmly established itself as most of the most active frontal organisations in the Congress party.”

Also Read: We will think of scrapping reservation when India is a fair place: Rahul Gandhi in U.S.

“During the Bharat Jodo Yatra and Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra, I met remarkable women across India determined to make a difference. Many had the passion, perseverance, and commitment to drive far-reaching changes in society,” Mr. Gandhi said in a statement.

“I am happy to know that the membership drive will be followed by a pan-India leadership training program. The Women’s Reservation Act is an opportunity for Congress to identify, nurture, and support both established and aspiring women leaders,” he noted.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US