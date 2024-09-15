All India Mahila Congress has been a fearless voice for justice, says Rahul Gandhi 

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday (September 15, 2024) hailed the All India Mahila Congress (AIMC) as “a fearless voice for justice” and congratulated it for launching the nationwide online membership drive on its 40th anniversary.

Lauding the AIMC, which was constituted during the 1984 Bangalore Convention of the Congress party, Mr. Gandhi said, “Over the last four decades, the AIMC has been a fearless voice for justice and has firmly established itself as most of the most active frontal organisations in the Congress party.”

“During the Bharat Jodo Yatra and Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra, I met remarkable women across India determined to make a difference. Many had the passion, perseverance, and commitment to drive far-reaching changes in society,” Mr. Gandhi said in a statement.

“I am happy to know that the membership drive will be followed by a pan-India leadership training program. The Women’s Reservation Act is an opportunity for Congress to identify, nurture, and support both established and aspiring women leaders,” he noted.