All India Council for Technical Education releases engineering books in Marathi

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on Monday launched books for diploma and undergraduate engineering courses in Marathi language.
The books were released by Minister for State for Education Dr. Subhas Sarkar, Minister for Higher and Technical Education in Maharashtra government Dr. Chandrakant Patil and Chairperson of AICTE and University Grants Commission M. Jagadesh Kumar at Mumbai University’s Kalina Campus on Monday.
At the event Mr. Kumar said, “When Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose was admitted to a Bengali medium school by his father we know Bose was described as a person who was 16 years ahead of his contemporaries. You will find that in the countries where Nobel prizes are won, education from school to PhD is provided in vernacular languages.”
