Bharat Bandh live: Strike hits normal life in parts of Kerala, West Bengal

Members of 10 central trade unions across India are on a one-day nationwide strike on Wednesday. This includes members of AITUC, INTUC, CITU, AICCTU, CUCC, SEWA and LPF, along with various sectoral independent federations, according to AITUC General Secretary Amarjeet Kaur.

Nearly 25 crore people are said to be taking part in this all-India strike.

Here are more updates:

11.10 am | Mumbai

Bharat bandh takes off in Mumbai

The usually-crowded domestic airport post office wears deserted look on Wednesday. Ten central trade unions along with various independent organisatio call for nationwide strike on January 8, reportedly against government's disinvestment, privatisation and labour reform policies. | Photo Credit: Vijay Bate

11 am | West Bengal

Trade unions’ strike hits road, rail traffic in parts of Bengal

Road and rail blockades were reported from several parts of West Bengal on Wednesday as trade union activists along with Left and Congress supporters picketed in support of the 24-hour general strike against the Centre’s “anti-people” policies.

The strikers took out rallies in parts of the State and blocked roads and railway tracks in North 24 Parganas district. But police removed them to ensure movement of vehicles without hitch.

In Kolkata, government buses were plying normally but the number of private buses was less in the early hours. Metro services were normal in the city and auto-rickshaws and taxis were also seen on the roads.

Heavy police deployment was seen in several areas of the city, including in Tollygunge, Behala, Esplanade and Jadavpur.

In some areas of north Bengal, the Trinamool Congress took out rallies opposing the strike and urged people to maintain normalcy.

- PTI

10.30 am | Kerala

Trade union strike total in Kannur and Kasargod districts

The nation-wide strike called by the trade unions on Wednesday against the alleged ‘anti-people’ policies of the Central government was total in Kannur and Kasargod districts.

Most of the traders and shopkeepers extended their support to the strike. Every shop and business establishments remained closed and vehicles, including private and KSRTC buses and autorickshaws, remained off the road.