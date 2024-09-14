All files in my Ministries are in Hindi: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged parents and guardians on Saturday to speak with their children in their mother tongue, advising them to not be swayed by concerns of “progress via other languages”. He emphasised that the future belonged to Indian languages, and that the country could no longer be bound by colonial chains. Mr. Shah said that he had made sure all the files in the Ministry of Home Affairs were in Hindi.

“I want to tell all Central government employees that it took three years for even a person like me to receive all the files in Hindi. None of the communication and files are in English in my Ministries (Home and Cooperation), all files are in Hindi,” Mr. Shah said, speaking at the Akhil Bharatiya Rajbhasha Sammelan to commemorate the 75th year of Hindi as the official language of the Union.

The Minister added that Hindi was not in competition with other Indian languages.

Mr. Shah inaugurated the Bharatiya Bhasha Anubhag (BBA) or the Indian languages section. He said that if any article, speech or letter was in Hindi, then the BBA would translate it into all the languages of the country.

“Similarly, literature, articles and speeches of all the languages of the country will be translated into Hindi, which is the need of the hour,” Mr. Shah said.

He added that Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand had made the entire medical education curriculum available in Hindi. “In the coming days, the language of research will also definitely be Hindi,” Mr. Shah said.

The event was attended by poets, scholars and eminent authors from across the country.

With Mr. Shah on the dais, a Hindi scholar, Hariom Panwar, said that if there had to be a revolution in promoting and publicising Hindi, then it should begin at the Supreme Court.

“I have been a professor of law for 40 years.... Supreme Court judges should start narrating their judgments in Hindi. As witnessed in the past 75 years, our advocates cannot argue in the court in Hindi. Only the English version of the Constitution is accepted in the court, not Hindi,” Mr. Panwar said.

“When Taliban claimed Afghanistan on August 15, 2021, they said their next target is Jammu and Kashmir. Listen Taliban, you dance or forge enmity or friendship but in your own country. Stop dreaming about Kashmir and creating trouble by piggybacking on Pakistan. If Talibani abba (father) and chacha (uncle) come here, they will be buried in the sea like Osama bin Laden. We will crush terrorism in Kashmir. We will make the infiltrators who throw bombs in the Valley meet 72 hoors (angels) in heaven. Peace cannot be an answer to bullets, non-violence cannot be offered to murderers,” Mr. Panwar said.

“Gandhi, Lincoln, Buddha are lying at the feet of extremists,” his rendition mentioned, and “India had stopped being part of piecemeal agreements”.

“This is a transformation post-2014. On some issues, we have stopped being Bapu-Gandhi. Teach this to the land, the sea and the sky. Now, India cannot be divided and Kashmir will not be the property of anyone’s abba (father). This is new India. We removed Article 370; we removed the snake around our neck. We avenged Pulwama with Balakot. Rawalpindi has nightmares about Balakot. We have alienated diplomacy from fear as a lion sits on the throne in Delhi. The Indian Parliament has said Pakistan Occupied Kashmir is ours; it is about to come back to us,” Mr. Pawar said, amid huge applause from the audience.

Suryaprakash Dixit, former head of the Department of Hindi, Lucknow University, demanded a separate Ministry for Indian languages as many languages were becoming extinct.

“It was decided 60 years ago that all States should accept Hindi voluntarily for official work. Time has come to implement this. Southern States need to be assured that Hindi is not being forced on them, and people often feel today that if there had been a common language, then India would have gained victory in 1857. As per a conspiracy, Urdu and Hindi have been divided; both languages are related. There are common words in Hindi, Tamil and Bengali. Hindi’s acceptance should increase,” Mr. Dixit said.

