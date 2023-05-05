HamberMenu
All demands of wrestlers met, let police finish its probe: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

"It is my request to all the sportspersons who are agitating there that whatever their demands were, they were met. Court has also given its directions and they should let an unbiased probe be completed," Anurag Thakur said.

May 05, 2023 01:49 pm | Updated 01:49 pm IST - Lucknow

PTI
Anurag Thakur. File

Anurag Thakur. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on May 5 said that all demands of the wrestlers sitting on dharna in Delhi have been met and that they should let an unbiased probe be completed by Delhi Police.

"It is my request to all the sportspersons who are agitating there that whatever their demands were, they were met. Court has also given its directions and they should let an unbiased probe be completed," Mr. Thakur told reporters in New Delhi.

Supreme Court closes wrestlers’ case even as Delhi Police promises ‘impartial’ probe

"Delhi police will do ' doodh ka doodh pani ka pani' and take strict action as per law," he added. Several wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar in the national capital since April 23 with a demand that the findings of a committee which was formed to probe sexual harassment charges against WFI chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh be made public.

Sharan, a BJP MP from Kaiserganj seat in Uttar Pradesh and the president of Wrestling Federation of India, has been accused of sexually harassing at least seven female wrestlers, including a minor. Since the protests began, he has been booked in two FIRs filed by the Delhi Police.

Top News Today

