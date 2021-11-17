All closed doors of military being opened for women: Rajnath

Permanent Commission an example of women’s empowerment, says Defence Minister

About two lakh girls from across the country have appeared in the admission test of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday, while stating that all closed doors in the military are now being opened for women and there is increased participation of women in all the three Services.

“Today, our country is facing many types of conventional and non-conventional challenges. These challenges have not only grown over time, but have also diversified and broadened,” Mr. Singh said, after inaugurating the three-day ‘Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv’ in Jhansi as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahaotsav celebrations. First border threats, then threats like terror, and now even cyberspace and space have come under threat, he stated.

Terming the recent decision of the Army to grant Permanent Commission to eligible women officers as a great example of women’s empowerment, Mr. Singh said that in addition to opening the NDA for women, girls are also now being given admission in Sainik Schools.

Recalling the advisory issued to all the States when he was the Home Minister that women should have been given 33% representation in the security forces, Mr. Singh said that circumstances had changed and women’s participation has increased in all the police and paramilitary forces.

PM to handover

On November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will handover the indigenous Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) to the Air Force; drones built by start-ups to the Army; and electronic warfare suites to the Navy, in Jhansi, and also formally launch a number of defence-related schemes.