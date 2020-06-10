All CGHS hospitals notified as COVID-hospitals to provide treatment to beneficiaries

NEW DELHI

10 June 2020 12:51 IST

The Ministry issued an order on after reviewing the representations from CGHS beneficiaries regarding difficulties in availing treatment.

The Union Health Ministry said that all Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) empanelled hospitals, notified as COVID-hospitals by State governments, will provide treatment facilities to CGHS beneficiaries.

The Ministry issued an order on June 10 to all Health Care Organizations (HCOs) empanelled under CGHS, after reviewing the representations from CGHS beneficiaries regarding difficulties in availing treatment facilities at private hospitals/diagnostic centres empanelled under CGHS.

As per the Ministry order, all CGHS empanelled hospitals, which are notified as COVID-hospitals by State governments shall provide treatment facilities to CGHS beneficiaries as per the CGHS norms, for all COVID-related treatments.

“Similarly, it is directed that all the CGHS empanelled hospitals, which are not notified as COVID Hospitals shall not deny treatment facilities/admission to CGHS beneficiaries and shall charge as per CGHS norms, for all other treatments. Action shall be taken in case of violation of the guidelines,” said a release issued by the Health Ministry.