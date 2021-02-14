All Central employees must attend office on all working days

All Central government employees must attend office on all working days, according to a new order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training, bringing to an end most of the exemptions allowed during the pandemic.
The decision has been taken on the basis of the Home Ministry’s January 27 guidelines for the containment of COVID-19, said the February 13 order.
“The government servants at all levels are to attend office on all working days without any exemption to any category,” said the order. “The officers/staff shall follow staggered timings to avoid overcrowding in offices/workplaces as decided by the Heads of Department.”
However, the DoPT said staff residing in containment zones would remain exempted from coming to office until those zones were de-notified. Such staff would work from home and be available on telephone and electronic means of communications at all times, it said.
The order said biometric attendance will continue to be suspended until further orders.
As far as possible, meetings would continue to be conducted through video-conferencing and personal meetings with visitors are to be avoided unless absolutely necessary in public interest, said the DoPT.
It also directed all departments to comply with the latest standard operating procedure on preventive measures to prevent COVID-19 spread in offices, issued by the Health Ministry on February 13, and to ensure regular sanitising, social distancing and wearing of masks.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath