All BJP MPs to release ₹1 crore from MPLADS funds for coronavirus relief

New Delhi BJP president J.P. Nadda on Saturday announced that all party MPs will release ₹1 crore from their annual development fund to the central relief fund to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. In his tweets, he also said that all party MPs and MLAs will donate their one month salary towards it as well.

“All MPs & MLAs of Bharatiya Janata Party will donate their one month remuneration/salary to the central relief fund to support the fight against Covid19. All MPs of BJP will release Rs 1 crore from their MPLADS fund to the central relief fund in support to fight against Covid-19,” he said.

The party at present has 386 MPs - 303 in Lok Sabha and 83 in Rajya Sabha. An MP gets ₹5 crore every year as part of the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS).