All BJP MPs to release ₹1 crore from MPLADS funds for coronavirus relief

Party president J.P. Nadda added that all party MPs and MLAs will donate their one month salary towards it as well.

New Delhi BJP president J.P. Nadda on Saturday announced that all party MPs will release ₹1 crore from their annual development fund to the central relief fund to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. In his tweets, he also said that all party MPs and MLAs will donate their one month salary towards it as well.

“All MPs & MLAs of Bharatiya Janata Party will donate their one month remuneration/salary to the central relief fund to support the fight against Covid19. All MPs of BJP will release Rs 1 crore from their MPLADS fund to the central relief fund in support to fight against Covid-19,” he said.

The party at present has 386 MPs - 303 in Lok Sabha and 83 in Rajya Sabha. An MP gets ₹5 crore every year as part of the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS).

