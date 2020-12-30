All aspects in Sushant case being looked into, CBI tells Swamy

NEW DELHI

The CBI on Wednesday informed senior BJP MP Subramanian Swamy that all aspects in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case were being looked at and nothing had been ruled out as on date.

The agency’s letter to Dr. Swamy was in response to his representation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 30.

“The CBI is conducting investigation in a thorough and professional manner using latest scientific techniques. During investigation, all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as on date,” the letter said.

The case was first registered by the Patna police on July 25 following a complaint from Sushant’s father K.K. Singh. The State government then transferred the case to the CBI, which re-registered an FIR on August 6 against actress Rhea Chakraborty, her family members and others, it stated.

SC approval

On August 19, the Supreme Court approved the transfer of investigation to the CBI, while hearing a petition filed by Ms. Chakraborty.

After taking over the case, the agency constituted a team of experienced officers to look into the circumstances related to Sushant’s unnatural death. The team took over the case papers from the Mumbai and the Patna police.

The investigating team, along with senior officers, visited all the places of concern, including Aligarh, Faridabad, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Manesar in Gurugram and Patna. It also visited Sushant’s Mumbai flat, where he was found dead on June 14, on numerous occasions for better understanding of the circumstances related to the incident.

Forensic experts’ visits

Central Forensic Science Laboratory experts also visited and examined the place. They carried out a simulation exercise. The experts visited the mortuary of Cooper Hospital during night and discussed the case with autopsy surgeons to understand the procedure of post-mortem adopted by them.

“During investigation, all the concerned witnesses have been examined to understand the circumstances, apprehensions raised by the complainant and his family members and other independent sources. Intensive and thorough investigation has been carried out in this regard,” said the CBI.

The CBI has used advanced mobile forensic equipment, including latest software packages, to extract and analyse the relevant data available in digital devices and also for the analysis of dump data of cell tower locations related to the case, according to its letter to Dr. Swamy.