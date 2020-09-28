All aspects are being probed in Sushant case: CBI

A team of forensic experts from AIIMS is assisting the agency in the investigation

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday said it had not yet ruled out any aspect of the probe related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, whose body was found at his Mumbai residence under mysterious circumstances on June 14.

“The CBI is conducting professional investigation related to death of Sushant Singh Rajput, in which all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as of date,” said the agency spokesperson.

The statement came days after Vikas Singh, the lawyer of Sushant’s family, expressed frustration over the delay on the part of the agency in arriving at a conclusion. He also said that a doctor with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) had earlier told him that photographs of Sushant’s body indicated that it was a case of strangulation.

A team of forensic experts from the AIIMS is assisting the CBI in the probe and it has not yet submitted the final report to the investigating team.

Based on a complaint lodged by Sushant’s father, the Patna police had registered a case on July 25, alleging abetment of suicide, criminal conspiracy, cheating, breach of trust, theft, wrongful restraint and confinement. Among the accused were Rhea Chakraborty, her brother, parents and two others.

The CBI took over the case in the first week of August, following a reference from the Bihar government. Subsequently, a team was sent to Mumbai to pursue various leads. The agency has recorded the statements of witnesses, examined Sushant’s house with the help of forensic experts and his post-mortem report.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested Rhea, her brother Showik and several others in connection with the investigation into the drug angle, which was initiated on the basis of prima facie evidence shared by the Enforcement Directorate.